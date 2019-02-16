MACON, Ga. — It's not everyday that someone turns 100, but when they do, they certainly deserve to be celebrated.

Ms. Rose Lee Anderson was born and raised in Twiggs County, and moved to Atlanta in the 1950's.

Anderson decided to spend her special birthday back here in Macon at Red Lobster. She couldn't stop smiling as she exchanged hugs and conversations with those surrounding her.

Her granddaughter, Taesha Anderson, says, "To our family, this is monumental. My grandmother is one of the first to make it to 100 in our family. She's still energetic, loving, kind, and graceful, and we're still very happy to have her in our life."

Miss Rosa says she's thankful to have made it this far.