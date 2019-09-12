Twins grow up inseparable and remains true for James and Jennings Watkins.

“It don’t feel any worse than being 99," James said smiling.

The pair celebrated turning 100 years old - together. A celebration was held Sunday at Atlanta Airport Marriott.

"When you're 100 years old you lose most of your friends, but we’ve got a lot of family and friends here and we appreciate them being here," Jennings said.

As they reach this milestone birthday, the Watkins brothers said they have a lot to be grateful for.

"The lord’s been good to me," James said. "I’ve had a lot of friends. That's what keeps me going."

"So we’ve had a wonderful life, really," Jennings added. " Good parents, good family, and good friends. We were in business together for 43 years and was very successful."

The men even served the country during World War II.

"I started the business and he joined me when he got out of service," Jennings explained. "I was discharged before he was.”

And the key to living a long life could be healthy eating, James said.

"He and I just use to eat a lot of vegetables, we still do”.

But Jennings said he's is still trying to figure it out.

“I don’t know what the secret is but, I think God's not through with us yet."

