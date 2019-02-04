WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a shooting that happened in Warner Robins on March 22.

RELATED: Three arrested for series of burglaries in Warner Robins

A Warner Robins Police Department news release says the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Greenbriar Road.

Samantha Ashley Holt, 27, was arrested and charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault. Holt is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

RELATED: Police hiring a top priority for Warner Robins city leaders

John Richards Simmons Jr., 31, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroine, and alprazolam with intent to distribute.

Robert Lee Stern Jr., 32, is still wanted on four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts should contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.