FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two children were killed in a house fire early Saturday morning in Forsyth County, officials said.

A boy and a girl, ages 9 and 12, perished in the blaze.

When deputies arrived shortly before 3 a.m., they discovered the house fully engulfed in flames, according to Forsyth County Fire Chief Jason Stover.

Deputies attempted to rescue the children inside the home, but were unsuccessful. The children's mother was able to escape from the home, Stover said.

No one else was hurt in the blaze.

The Forsyth County Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and state fire marshal's office are all investigating the blaze.

