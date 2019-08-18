Two people are hospitalized Saturday evening after a motorcycle accident in Macon.

That's according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

68-year-old Leon Ward Jr. A was driving a Lexus RX350, going west on Mercer University Drive. He made a left turn into the Macon Mall, and that's when his car collided with a motorcycle headed east on Mercer University Drive.

46-year-old Stacey Harris was driving a Kawasaki ZX6R.

Harris is listed in critical condition , and Ward is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information in reference to this accident can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.