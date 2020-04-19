MACON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are dead and another person is injured after a car crash in Macon County Saturday night.

Macon County coroner Brenda Oglesby says it happened around 5:30 p.m. on GA Highway 127.

Oglesby identified the two people killed as William Lucas of Macon County and Gregory Bunkley of Taylor County.

She did not know their ages but said next of kin had been notified.

Oglesby said another person was injured in the crash and went to Navicent Health in critical condition.

There are no details yet about what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.