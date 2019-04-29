Acting Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says charges are pending against two men involved in two different armed robberies Sunday night.

The first was at the Flash Foods gas station convenience store at 1941 Watson Boulevard around 11:45. The store's clerk was outside when he saw two masked men walking up with a handgun. The clerk ran, and the robbers went inside and behind the counter. No one was hurt, and police are still figuring out what all they took.

About 30 minutes later at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to another armed robbery at the Huddle House on Russell Parkway. An employee of the restaurant was outside when the two armed men approached. They led her back inside and demanded money. They took cash and ran off.

People who were in the Huddle House immediately called 911. As police were on the way, they saw a vehicle leaving the area with its headlights off. Officers say it was moving quickly. They tried to stop that vehicle as it turned onto Suwanee Avenue. That's when the vehicle crashed. The two men tried to run, but police caught them.

Anyone with additional information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.