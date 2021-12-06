Tyson Foods to spend $50M on bonuses at its meat plants

The bonuses will be provided to over 80,000 employees. This will provide them between $300 and $700 each.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants that will give them between $300 and $700 apiece.

Those bonuses are on top of wage increases that drove the average value of the wages and benefits Tyson's hourly workers receive up to $24 an hour from $22 an hour over the past year.