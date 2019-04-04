UPDATE: GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bryan Smith says the shooting happened when a fight between two people escalated to gunfire. The GBI crime lab in Macon will examine the body to learn more. Agents have not released the victim's name.

A man is dead after a shooting in Macon County.

Oglethorpe Police Chief Rachael Hart said it happened on Stewart Street, between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Oglethorpe Police Officer Carlile says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. At 3:15 Thursday morning, Officer Carlile could not yet confirm whether the death is a homicide.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ as more details become available.