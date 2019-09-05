DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office posted a humorous, but very serious public service announcement to its Facebook page urging drivers in the area to slow down on Thursday.

The PSA starts with a message from Lt. Sid Harrison with the Laurens County Traffic Unit. He says many people come through Laurens County going over 100 mph.

"What we find in the majority of our crashes is that speed is a contributing factor," he said.

Near the end of the video, special guest Uncle Si gives his two cents.

"If y'all are going through Laurens County, Sheriff Dean and them would appreciate if you slow down going through there."

He added, "if you don't, they gone write you a ticket, and it's gone cost you some money jack!"

Uncle Si is retired Duck Commander best known as a television personality on the show Duck Dynasty.