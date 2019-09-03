WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Friday, United Way of Central Georgia shared some big news at its annual awards luncheon.

The organization announced that its most recent campaign pulled in its largest amount ever, $5,139,778, surpassing its $5.1 million dollar goal.

“It’s because of the hard work of so many people who dedicate their time, energy, and money to making a difference in Central Georgia,” said George McCanless, President and CEO of United Way of Central Georgia.

United Way has run the three highest campaign totals ever over the past four years.

"We just know we're gonna do more good," said United Way board chair, Spencer Strickland. "It's been extremely rewarding."

United Way also took time to celebrate Jeff Smith, Beverly Knight Olson, and Tom Woodbury for their dedication to the Central Georgia community.