DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.:

According to Lindsay Black, Spokesperson for Fairview Hospital, 18 people are in stable condition in connection with the overturned bus. To accommodate parents, Fairview Park Hospital opened an additional waiting room next to the emergency room.

A Dublin school bus overturned on Thursday.

A Facebook post from Dublin City Schools says the Dublin High School girls soccer team was riding the bus at the time of the accident. The bus was traveling off of Buckeye Road when it overturned.

Students were taken to Fairview Park Hospital for evaluation. Students and families that were affected are being reunited at the hospital's emergency room.

The soccer team was on their way to an away game in Washington County.

