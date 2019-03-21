DUBLIN, Ga. — UPDATE, 9 p.m.:

According to a news release from the Georgia State Patrol, at around 4:13 p.m., troopers were sent to a school bus crash on Buckeye Road in Johnson County. They were told that the bus had overturned and there were numerous injuries. The investigation found that the driver was attempting to turn a curve while headed north on Buckeye Road near Watermelon Road. The bus traveled off of the roadway and the driver tried to steer the bus back onto the road. The driver over-corrected his steering and lost control of the bus. The bus left the roadway and overturned. The bus was loaded with 16 children and 2 adults. At least 3 children were reported to have serious injuries and several more with minor injuries.

The people with injuries were taken to Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin and the Washington County Medical Center for treatment.

--------

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.:

According to Lindsay Black, Spokesperson for Fairview Hospital, 18 people are in stable condition in connection with the overturned bus. To accommodate parents, Fairview Park Hospital opened an additional waiting room next to the emergency room.

-------------

A Dublin school bus overturned on Thursday.

A Facebook post from Dublin City Schools says the Dublin High School girls soccer team was riding the bus at the time of the accident. The bus was traveling off of Buckeye Road when it overturned.

Students were taken to Fairview Park Hospital for evaluation. Students and families that were affected are being reunited at the hospital's emergency room.

The soccer team was on their way to an away game in Washington County.

We are working to get more information. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates on this story.