COCHRAN, Ga. — UPDATE 12:30 p.m.:

Cochran City Manager Richard Newbern says restaurants and food service providers will not be able to operate during a boil order there.

He says the Georgia Environmental Protection Division requires that the water boil advisory remain in effect for at least 24 hours until they get test results back.

The boil advisory involves areas serviced by the Ash Street and Dykes Street wells. That would include the Happy Hill, Lake Linda, East and West Dykes Street, and the downtown areas of Cochran.

The city will be posting maps of the affected areas and updates on the City Of Cochran Facebook page.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE 9 a.m.: The only areas of Cochran still under boil advisory are the north side and Lake Linda areas.

Councilman Thrower says the two wells affected are the ones at Ash Street and Dykes Street.

People in that area should continue boiling Friday while crews finish testing the water.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cochran City Councilman Jon Thrower says the city of Cochran is under a boil water advisory after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant early Friday morning.

He says schools nursing homes, and hospital facilities do have water working. Two city wells were down, while two other wells were not affected.

Thrower says City Manager Richard Newbern should have an update sometime after 7:30 in the morning.

Crews worked throughout the morning hours to restore water.

Until the city gives an update, bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute and then let it cool before use.

Check back for updates.