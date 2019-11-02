MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Crews are battling a fire at a fraternity house in Milledgeville.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says the fire broke out Sunday night at Theta Chi's house at 230 North Columbia Street.

Massee says there are no reports of injuries as yet.

Milledgeville Fire Chief William Collier says crews have been out there for about 25 minutes.

10 people were inside the house at the time of the fire, according to Collier, but all of them made it out and are accounted for without injuries.

He said the students have housing for the night and that the fire started in the rear of the home, but the cause is still under investigation.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page was created for Theta Chi. You can donate here.

Will Cooper