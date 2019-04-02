UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Upson County Sheriff's Office says a murder suspect headed to a hearing at the county's courthouse allegedly planned to escape during transport.

Cameron Jones, who is charged with the murder of Roderick Crawford, was due for a preliminary and bond hearing at the Upson County courthouse on Monday.

The murder happened back in December 2018, and Jones is being held at the Clayton County jail.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore says late last week, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office found Jones was soliciting someone to shoot the deputies transporting him to the courthouse 'in the head,' so he could escape.

Kilgore says Sheriff Victor Hill with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office told him about the threat and offered his SWAT team to help.

Kilgore goes on to say both agencies worked together to make sure all law enforcement, court personnel and the public was safe.

The Upson County Sheriff's Office says the case is active and ongoing.