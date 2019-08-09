The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast is responding to an overturned cargo ship in the St. Simons Island Sound Sunday morning.

Multiple agencies were assisting with evacuating the cargo ship, Golden Ray, which was heavily listing around 3:37 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

By 5:45 a.m., evacuations were still ongoing and all vessel traffic through the Port of Brunswick had been suspended unless approved through the USCG Captain of the Port.

The Coast Guard said that 20 people have been rescued and four people remain unaccounted for as smoke and fire can be seen coming out of the ship. The 656-foot vehicle carrier vessel has a crew size of 24 people; 23 crew members and a pilot.

At this time, there have been no reports of injuries and it is not yet known what led to the ship listing. The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Rod Sullivan, a maritime law expert in Jacksonville, says the ship was under the control of a harbor pilot – the local mariners who bring big cargo vessels in and out of ports.

Because of that, he says “the odds that this was a navigational error is virtually zero. Probably what it was was a mechanical failure, like a steering failure.”

For instance, Sullivan says, if the rudder failed and turned hard, the ship could have run aground, causing it to list and the cargo to shift.

