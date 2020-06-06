TAMPA, Fla. — Different schools and even some rival teams came together Saturday morning and demanded action and change.

"It is no longer a race thing. It's not a you-versus-me thing. It's not a black versus white thing. It's a team thing," USF Football's Quarterback KJ Sails told the crowd.

All of them were on the same team, united in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"I felt like bringing my teammates and our coaches together. That shows how diverse we are and if we can work together, why can't the world use that and apply that to their life," Sails said.

The Tampa native is a senior at the University of South Florida. He marched while holding hands with his son and family.

"When I look at this little guy, I grew up without a father in my life, I cherish him and I love him so much because I want to be for him what I didn't have growing up. I think there's a lot of kids in the world like me, that grew up like me and I want the world to be a safer place for him and other kids, the next generations to come," Sails said.

That's why he and his teammates stand in a place that's close to his heart.

"This is Central Park Village! Home of the black community," Sails said.

KJ brought his teammates and coaches to what used to be the heart of the African American community in Tampa. Seeing diverse races where he grew up let him know they were taking a step towards change.

"I look at all my teammates and George Floyd could've been one of them. It could've been one of them. It could've been me. That's the last thing I want to happen," Sails said.

The USF football team is pledging to make an impact and support their community. Head coach Jeff Scott says they're fighting against racial injustice.

"As we were walking today and made a turn we were able to see how many people were here to support this fight against racial injustice. It brought tears to my eyes because I'm sitting here looking at this generation that are truly making moves," Scott said.

