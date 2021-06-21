Varsity in Athens closing its doors after 90 years, hopes to serve again soon at new location

We are incredibly grateful for the many years of support from our customers in Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. — It’s the end of an era for one of the state's most iconic restaurants.

After nearly a century, on Broad Street, The Varsity restaurant in Athens officially closed its doors Sunday. However, the owners have hopes to come back eventually at a new location.

The restaurant sits not far from the University of Georgia's campus.

The Varsity team released this statement on social media, "Sunday, June 20th marked the end of an era for The Varsity as we made the difficult decision to close our current Athens location. Since 1932, The Varsity has been proud to serve our neighbors in Athens, first on College Ave and, since 1964, at our West Broad St. location. We are incredibly grateful for the many years of support from our customers in Athens and we look forward to serving them again soon at a new location in the Athens area", the Varsity said in a Facebook post.

As of Monday, The Varsity website no longer lists an Athens location.

After the announcement posted on social media, many people in the comments posted memories about moments at the iconic landmark.

"Sorry to see it go, such an institution in Athens. Please open another downtown location," one Facebook user wrote.