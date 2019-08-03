MACON, Ga. — In the era of smart phones, it's irrelevant to prepare clocks for daylight saving time since your clock sets automatically.

However, the pain of dealing with the time change irritates people like Sharon Carroll who says, "I love when it's dark early."

For others, like Roy Sabine, he says, "I really don't care one way or the other, I just want one time."

RELATED: Daylight saving time starts Sunday. This bill could make it permanent

Maybe the question shouldn't be how daylight saving time works, but instead how it affects us.

Putting all the mixed feelings aside, could losing that extra hour of sleep when we spring forward put your heart health at risk, and land you a trip to the ER?

So we set out to verify, does daylight saving time cause heart attacks?

Coliseum Medical Center Cardiologist, Jonathan Hoffman, says heart attacks do pop up after daylight saving time.

"Those people who are risk who have hypertension, who are already known to have heart disease, and other risk factors," explains Hoffman.

RELATED: 2020 Tokyo Olympics consider daylight saving to beat heat

The American College of Cardiologists conducted studies proving changes in sleep wake cycles could show negative effects on the heart.

Hoffman says messing with your body clock leads to negative results.

"Increased stressed of losing an hour of sleep puts people who are already at risk of heart disease over the edge."

So we verified, it's true. Especially, if you already struggle with heart issues.

Before daylight saving time, get your clocks ready, but keep your heart in mind.