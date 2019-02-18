GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most families rely on their handy dandy washers and dryers to clean clothes but don't think about returning the favor. When is the last time you gave your dryer filter a good scrub?

Good Morning Show viewer Richard Swift from High Point submitted this question to VERIFY:

"Hi, Meghann, this is Richard from High Point. I recently read an article on Facebook that said there's a film on your dryer sheets that clogs up your lint filter in your dryer and causes your heating element to burn out. Can you VERIFY this and let me know if it's true? Thank you."

Below is the post Swift submitted:

Tom Garcia - home improvement expert with Southern Evergreen

Garcia explained every time we do a load of laundry, we are supposed to clean the lint off of the dryer vent. But, simply removing the lint isn't enough. Dryer sheets leave a filmy layer on the vent, which can clog the pores and prevent sufficient drying.

He said at least once a month, scrub the dryer vent with soap, water and a toothbrush. Failing to do so can create slow drying, decrease energy efficiency and pose a fire hazard.

Through a demonstration, Garcia proved the high flammability of lint. Dryer fires are among the most common causes of house fires every year.

The post Swift saw on Facebook is true. Scrub your dryer vent with soap and water regularly.

