As fire departments continue battling nearly a dozen fires across California, the cause of these fires have come into question.

Our Verify team had to look into the facts when social media posts about possible arsonists started popping up on Facebook.

THE QUESTION:

Have any of the California fires been caused by arson?

THE ANSWER:

Yes, officials have arrested a suspect in the Cranston fire that they believe could also be connected to four other fires.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Officials with Cal Fire believe the Carr fire, the largest in the area, was caused by a "mechanical failure of a vehicle."

It's the only one that can definitively be ruled out as arson at this point.

The following fires are all still listed as "cause unknown": River, Ranch, Eel, Bumper, Omega, Ferguson, Butte, Whaleback and Steele .

The Cranston Fire has been listed as an "arson" and is potentially linked to four other, smaller fires in the region.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The causes for most of the current California fires have not been determined but for at least one large fire and four smaller ones, officials believe arson was the cause.

