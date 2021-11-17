No, you can’t ‘detox’ to remove a vaccine from your body

You can’t undo a vaccine, just like you can’t unring a bell, Dr. Payal Kohli told VERIFY.

Videos of Dr. Carrie Madej, a self-described osteopathic and internal medicine physician, have surfaced online in recent weeks, connecting her comments about detox baths to COVID-19 vaccines.

On BitChute, which is an alternative to YouTube, videos captioned “Dr. Carrie Madej explains how to detox from the vaccine” have been viewed thousands of times.

Videos of Madej’s detox bath remedy have also been posted to TikTok and Facebook.

In the video, Madej can be heard telling an audience to use a combination of baking soda, epsom salts, bentonite clay and Borax in a hot bath for at least 20 minutes to detox from things like radiation poisoning, pesticides or heavy metals. Borax, she said, would remove nanotechnology.

These videos are gaining a lot of traction while many employers are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees, and some people who had not gotten the vaccine before will have to get vaccinated to keep their jobs.

THE QUESTION

Can you ‘detox’ to remove a vaccine from your body?

THE SOURCES

Dr. Payal Kohli, an assistant clinical professor of medicine at University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus

Dr. Richard Clark, medical director at the California Poison Control Center

Dr. Carrie Madej, a physician based in Georgia

THE ANSWER

No, you can’t remove a vaccine from your body once it is administered, through detox baths or any other method.

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Payal Kohli, with the University of Colorado, told VERIFY it is impossible to remove a vaccine from your body through a ‘detox bath’ or any other way.

“It is impossible to remove a vaccine from your body once it has been injected. It's sort of the equivalent of, say, if you take a dose of penicillin, you can somehow un-take that dose afterwards by doing things externally,” Kohli said.

Kohli said she’s concerned about this type of misinformation, because soaking in a bathtub with the chemical combination advised by Madej could also cause complications.

“Soaking in a bathtub with all these different chemicals, for some people can certainly cause a lot of complications, including problems like skin irritation, skin inflammation, skin breakdown. And of course, you know, it can also cause problems with other types of things like skin infections,” Kohli said.

Dr. Richard Clark, with the California Poison Control Center, said chronic exposure to the chemicals contained in Borax, for instance, could have life-threatening effects, including organ damage.

He also said he hasn’t heard of anyone trying to undo a vaccine, and if there was a method, medical professionals would have discovered it by 2021, since vaccines have been around for decades.

“I mean, we've had vaccines around so much longer than the COVID vaccine, that you would think if there was any tried-and-true method of getting rid of the effects of the vaccine, we’d certainly know it by now,” Clark said.

Plus, the vaccine is injected into the muscle, which means it doesn’t live on the skin, making detox baths pointless.

Madej issued a statement on her Instagram account and website saying she never told anyone the detox was for the “current jabs” - referencing the COVID-19 vaccine.

On her website, she wrote: “I have never stated that I can detox anyone from the current jabs. The MSM [mainstream media] has never contacted me and they are twisting my words to fit their narrative. I give people ideas on how to detox from poisons that we are all exposed to from our environment. The detox was never specific for a jab or vaccine and I have always advised not to take the jabs since they are experimental and no one knows how to detox from them.”

VERIFY reached to Madej for comment but had not heard back at the time of publishing.

Kohli said she hopes people listen more to science and doctors instead of misinformation shared on social media.