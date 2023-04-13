A viral video claims to show Hillary Clinton endorsing the Florida governor during a MSNBC interview. But the video is fake.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t officially announced he’s running for president, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting endorsements from members of his party. For example, Texas Rep. Chip Roy announced in March that he’s backing DeSantis for president.

But a viral video claiming to show an unexpected endorsement raised eyebrows. The video shows former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in 2016, appearing to endorse DeSantis. Clinton purportedly made the endorsement during an interview on MSNBC.

One tweet with the video has more than 400,000 views. The tweet says: “Breaking News Hillary Clinton has ENDORESED [sic] RON DESTANTIS [sic] For President in 2024.” People online have wondered if the video is real.

Breaking News Hillary Clinton has ENDORESED RON DESTANTIS For President in 2024 pic.twitter.com/wPje4YDRX8 — 𝒟𝓊𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃 𝑀𝒾𝓁𝓁𝓈 (@DustinMills24) April 11, 2023

THE QUESTION

Did Hillary Clinton endorse Ron DeSantis, as seen in the viral video?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, Hillary Clinton didn’t endorse Ron DeSantis for president. The video is a deepfake.

WHAT WE FOUND

There is no record on any of Hillary Clinton’s social media accounts or on her website that shows an official endorsement of Ron DeSantis.

The viral video is fake and Twitter user @Ramble_Rants is taking credit for its creation. In Twitter comments under the fake video, @Ramble_Rants admitted to creating the video and in another tweet said they made it with user @C3PMeme.

VERIFY was able to trace the video to the @Ramble_Rants account using InVID, a video forensics tool, and RevEye, which is a tool used to conduct a reverse image search from a single frame of the viral video. This is the earliest instance the video was posted online.

The fake video of Clinton was created using existing video from a 2021 interview between Clinton and Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist. Sunday TODAY airs on NBC networks, and not on MSNBC. The fake video went viral on April 11, but Clinton hasn’t been interviewed on MSNBC since at least March 8, 2023.

In both the fake video and the original video, Clinton is wearing the same outfit, she’s sitting in the same position and the background is the same.

In the Dec. 12, 2021 video, Clinton was interviewed about her new teaching session on online platform MasterClass. She also talked about the then-possibility of former President Donald Trump running for president again. At the time the original interview aired, Trump had not announced his bid for 2024. She did not mention DeSantis at all.

The audio from the original video was replaced with fake audio of Clinton’s voice. The faked audio is out of sync with the lip movements in the video.

At the end of the video, Clinton appears to say “hail hydra” – a phrase lifted from the villains in Marvel’s Captain America comics. That same phrase was used in nearly every Twitter reply to the video from @Ramble_Rants, the fake video’s creator.