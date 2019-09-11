MACON, Ga. — Flu season is here, and according to the Centers for Disease Control, it's not ending anytime soon.

"The CDC really starts tracking flu cases at the end of September and it goes all the way until mid-May," Brandon Kirshner.

Chief resident Brandon Kirshner says it's best to get your flu shot as soon as it hits the shelves.

"It's better to be covered for the entire flu season than get it on the tail end."

Ciara Kirshner, Dr. Kirshner's wife came in to get her flu shot Friday. She says that's exactly what she does every year.

"I don't wanna get the flu, gotta stay healthy for my kids. As soon as places start bringing in the flu shots, I try to get in as soon as I can," Kirshner.

Soon, the weather here in Central Georgia will get even colder, but do the colder temperatures make you more likely to get the flu?

That's what I went to verify.

Dr. Kirshner says some evidence reveals the flu does better in the cold.

"There actually are some studies that say the flu and other viruses do thrive in colder weather, but flu season and colder weather really are just a big old coincidence," Kirshner.

When it comes to the CDC, they say that flu peaks during the colder months of December through February.

However, Dr. Kirshner says it's not the cold weather itself that makes you more susceptible to the flu, it's a combination of factors.

"We're indoors more, passing viruses to each other, we get less vitamin D, we get less vitamin C, there are multiple things fighting against us."

So it's verified -- colder weather does not mean you are more likely to get the flu, but some studies show the flu virus itself survives better in cooler temperatures.

Dr. Kirshner says to be sure to wash your hands frequently in addition to getting your flu shot to help protect yourself from the virus.

RELATED: You can get paid $3,300 to get the flu on purpose

RELATED: VERIFY: Does cold weather make you crave comfort food?

RELATED: What if you only needed one flu shot that lasted several years? UGA awarded millions of dollars for flu vaccine development

RELATED: Health officials: It's time to give flu vaccine another shot

RELATED: VERIFY: Does it matter when you get the flu shot?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.