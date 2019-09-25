MACON, Ga. — Are you interested in buying a home? What are some must-ask questions when you are looking for a house to purchase? 13WMAZ set out to verify what exactly realtors are responsible for telling you about a home's history.

Buying a home is a major purchase and a big commitment for some people. Sabrina Burse verifies if sellers are required to disclose a home's history no matter how unusual it might be. Her sources are realtor Heather Knowles with Oglethorpe Realty Company, Robert Binion, the president and broker of Robert Binion Real Estate, and the Georgia Real Estate Commission.

Andrew Benesh and his wife have been looking for a house to call home for about four months.

"Finding a place that feels really permanent and a place that we can connect to is a really important thing for us," Benesh.

While the couple is eager to settle in, they want to make sure the house they choose is the right fit.

"I'm always interested a lot in some of the history of the area of the home and kind of finding out the history of the home itself," said Benesh.

Are sellers required to reveal a home's history to each potential buyer?

Realtor Healther Knowles says that's when a seller's property disclosure statement comes into play.

"It will have to the seller's best knowledge, information about the home. It has it broken down into sections like plumbing, electrical, the age of the roof," said Knowles.

Knowles says that form is available for interested buyers and sellers are required to disclose that material.

The Georgia Real Estate Commission says a seller who has information about a home that was the site of a homicide, felony, suicide, or a death by accidental or natural causes should answer truthfully to the best of their knowledge when the buyer asks them.

So, it's verified -- the seller is required to disclose certain information about the homes past, especially when asked.

Robert Binion with Robert Binion Real Estate says a seller should also reveal if a home was used as a drug lab to make things like methamphetamine.

"The chemicals used in processing that can absorb into the sheet rock, the flooring etc., and can have long term consequences to persons that may acquire the home," said Binion.

He says things like vicious crimes, a haunted home, or things of that sort could affect a property's value or sell ability.

Knowles suggests you look at the seller disclosure statement before visiting a home. She says the realtor should upload it to the Middle Georgia Multiple Listing Service.

