How to protect your car against potholes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wintry weather like snow and ice can be harsh on roads, sometimes creating potholes.

Those potholes can be a lot more than just annoying. They can lead to expensive repairs that take hard-earned money out of your pocket. These concerns have led to several people asking WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team who's responsible for repairing damage caused by potholes.

OUR SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Is the City of Charlotte responsible for paying for damage to your car if you hit a pothole?

WHAT WE FOUND

It depends.

"There is an outside chance that if a pothole has been there for a long, long time and a city or county has been negligent in repairing that, you could file a claim with the city," Mike Causey, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner, said.

Mauney said you would have to prove that the pothole has been there for a while or that someone has already reported it.

"If you can prove constructively that this hole has been here so long, or if you could confirm someone called and complained to the city, or you got an email and discovered the city was aware of the hole and they had not acted in a reasonable amount of time to correct the hole," Mauney said.

The City of Charlotte said to file a claim, drivers can go to their website and fill out a form. They can also report a pothole by calling 311.

In certain situations, the city will pay for the damage to vehicles caused by potholes.

THE QUESTION

Will all car insurance cover damages caused by a pothole?

THE ANSWER

No, not all car insurance policies cover damage from potholes.

WHAT WE FOUND

Causey said not all policies will cover damages.

"The most important advice I could give is to encourage everyone to check with your insurance agent to make sure you have comprehensive coverage," Causey said.

He explained that if you carry only liability coverage, it might not cover it. However, comprehensive coverage will.

THE QUESTION

Are there ways to prevent car damage from a pothole?

WHAT WE FOUND

Firestone Complete Autocare said keeping your tires filled with air can be the best buffer between broken pavement and your car's wheels. They also suggest keeping enough space between you and other drivers and to slow down in crummy weather. Even though potholes are unexpected, there are ways to try and lessen the damage.

