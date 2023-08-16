No, a Georgia resident can not keep out-of-state license plates

The only exceptions are for military families who have a permanent residence in another state, or if you own a home in two states, but this depends on your county.

MACON, Ga. — The U.S. Census says around 10.8 million people live in Georgia, but about 10% of them come from out of state.

We've seen discussions on social media about what the requirements are for car registration for people coming from out of state.

One post expressed a mother's confusion when her son was pulled over for having an out-of-state license plate registered to their Georgia home.

One comment said it should be acceptable if the person has dual-state residency, meaning they own a home in one state, but may live or spend half the year in another.

Another commenter said this was not acceptable, but there should be a military exemption.

So we set out to verify: Can a Georgia resident keep their out-of-state license plates?

Our sources are Monroe County Tax Commissioner Lori Andrews and the State Department of Revenue.

The Department of Revenue says new Georgia residents must register their vehicle, get a valid Georgia driver's license or ID, and apply for a Georgia title within 30 days of establishing residency here.

County tax commissioner offices handle car registration, so we asked Lori Andrews if there were any exceptions.

She says, one exception is if you're a military family who has residency in Georgia but a permanent residency in another state.

"They just have to bring in their earning and leave statement showing that they aren't a resident here in Georgia, but they can still register their vehicle here, they just won't have to pay the taxes," Andrews said.

The second depends on your county, she says if you own a home in two different states you may see different requirements.

"We do try to work with our people. If their permanent residence is in Florida but they have a vacation home here, we would just ask them to go get a Georgia I.D. and we can use that to register their vehicle here," Andrews said about Monroe County rules.