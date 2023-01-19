Thinx settled a lawsuit over allegations of PFAS in its period underwear, as a viral tweet claims. Here’s how impacted customers can file a claim.

Now, claims are circulating about Thinx, a company that sells washable and reusable period underwear. One person claimed in a viral tweet that Thinx recently settled a case over “toxic chemicals” known as PFAS that were found in the garments.

Recent online search data also show that people are searching for information about a Thinx class action settlement.

THE QUESTION

Is there a Thinx class action settlement over claims of PFAS in its underwear?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, there is a Thinx class action settlement over claims of PFAS in its underwear.

WHAT WE FOUND

People who bought a pair of Thinx period underwear between Nov. 12, 2016 and Nov. 28, 2022 are eligible to file a claim as part of a class action settlement.

A class-action lawsuit filed against Thinx in May 2022 alleged that the company’s underwear contain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” that may be linked to adverse health effects.

The plaintiffs accused Thinx of deceptive advertising practices by leading consumers to believe the underwear are a “safe, healthy and sustainable choice for women” and “free of harmful chemicals.”

Both parties reached a settlement agreement on Nov. 22, 2022, a lawyer for the plaintiffs confirmed to VERIFY. Thinx has denied the allegations in the lawsuit and maintains that PFAS “have never been a part of its product design,” according to a website for the settlement.

A hearing to officially approve the settlement is scheduled for May 24, 2023.

As part of the settlement, Thinx has agreed to pay up to $5 million to class members who submit valid claims. People who submit claims will be able to choose cash reimbursement for up to three pairs of Thinx underwear, or a single-use voucher toward a future Thinx underwear purchase.

Those who opt for the cash reimbursement option and have valid proof of purchase may receive a $7 refund for each purchase of up to three pairs of underwear, for a total of $21, the settlement website says.

If you don’t have proof of purchase, you may receive a $3.50 refund for each purchase of up to three pairs of underwear for a total of $10.50.

People who choose the voucher option will receive a discount of 35% off a future purchase of up to $150 in eligible products on the Thinx website.

The deadline for filing a claim to receive a payment in the settlement is April 12, 2023. If you don’t file a claim, you won’t receive any money.

There are two ways to file a claim: online or by mail.

If you received a notice about the settlement, you should have a claim number and PIN that you can enter online. People who don’t have a claim number or PIN can still file a claim online.

You can also print out a paper claim form and mail it to the address listed on the form.