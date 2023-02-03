VERIFY: No, there is not an ordinance keeping a convenience store from opening next to a home in Macon

Planning and Zoning commissioners passed a rule limiting distance between homes and gas stations in 2022.

MACON, Ga. — Viewer Dexter Smith asked 13WMAZ if there are any laws or ordinances in Macon-Bibb County concerning convenience stores and their proximity to residential housing.

Smith remembered hearing about a similar ordinance, but wanted to know specifics.

So, we set out to Verify.

Our sources are Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Director Jeff Ruggieri, the Macon-Bibb County code of ordinances and the county's zoning map.

Smith wanted this verified because there's a convenience store that's pretty close to his parents' house. 'Close' might be selling it a bit short.

When we measured the distance, it was just about 12 feet.

"In a concern for my parents who are elderly, I know that's going to bring traffic eventually," Smith said.

Smith's parents have lived in their Napier Avenue home for years.

"I'm 50-years-old. So, I know they've been here for at least 40 plus years," he said.

The building next door has been there as long as he can remember. The convenience store inside is fairly new.

"It doesn't get much business at this point," Smith said.

Smith worries crime trends at other Macon convenience stores might make their way to his parents' doorstep. But can a convenience store be that close to the Smith home?

Turns out, yes.

Ruggieri says there is an ordinance against convenience stores with gas pumps being that close.

According to the county code of ordinances, a gas station must be 500 feet from the nearest home.

There is one exception.

If the house and gas station are both in an area zoned for commercial use. In that case, there is no distance requirement.

For other convenience stores, Ruggieri says there's no ordinance at all.