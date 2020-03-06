ATLANTA — Keeping an eye out for misinformation online is one of 11Alive's main goals as we try to bring you fast, accurate reporting on protests in our communities.

One of our viewers asked us to check on a claim that people are leaving piles of bricks near protest sites in order to incite violence.

QUESTION

Are people are leaving bricks near protest sites in Atlanta to incite violence?

THE ANSWER

No. Piles of bricks were not left on the street to incite violence.

WHAT WE FOUND

A picture circulating on the Internet at Lenox Road and Peachtree Street caught the attention of many viewers after seeing it accompanied with this flyer:

To verify this, we went straight to the Atlanta Police Department. We also did some of our own research using Google's street view.

Atlanta police say they have located the owner of these bricks and they are "working to secure them." Police also say the owner is not a protester.

And when one of our producers did a quick Google street view search, they saw those piles have been sitting there since at least November last year.

So we can verify, these were not left on the street to incite violence.

