MACON, Ga. — A post on Facebook has recycling on some minds in Jones County. Papillion Remonte wrote, "Anyone have any ideas on how to continue recycling since the Jones County convenience centers no longer recycle?"

But is this true? Sabrina Burse spoke to some folks in Gray to find out. Her sources are Jones County District 1 Commissioner Sam Kitchens and County Administrator Jason Rizner.

Merrill Beckwith drinks about six bottles of water a day and recycles each bottle.

"I'm very big on making sure we are creating an environment and saving our environment for our future, our kids, our kids' kids," said Beckwith.

Sam Kitchens says there are nine convenience centers in the county.

"Yes, we do accept recycling. Our issue is finding someone that will take it from us," said Kitchens.

He says workers separate the recycling at the convenience centers, but the county has had to take it to the landfill for the last couple of weeks.

"The facility that was taking our recycling is no longer taking it. For a while, they were taking recycling and we were actually hauling it at our cost," said Kitchens.

A text message from County Administrator Jason Rizner says that facility is in Milledgeville. He says the facility eventually stopped accepting Jones County recycling altogether after a fire at the facility a few months ago.

So it's verified -- Jones County does not recycle at the moment, but they do accept recycling at the convenience centers. People like Beckwith say they have to find other options.

"I've been taking the recycling up to Atlanta," said Beckwith.

Kitchens says the county is actively looking for a recycling center that will take their product.

"We are struggling with that. We don't know that the market is enticing people to open up recycling centers to receive our recyclables," said Kitchens.

He says the county does not have the funds to make that happen right now.

"And we don't want to get to a point where we have to charge the residents to receive their garbage or their recycling," said Kitchens.

Kitchens says recycling material that sells well are things like cardboard and clean copper.

If the county finds a center that accepts their recycling the issue becomes transportation costs according to Kitchens. He says it would be unfavorable for the county to haul recyclables more than 20 to 30 miles that don't sell.

