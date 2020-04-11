VERIFY: DeKalb Co. dispels tweet circulating about mail ballots

Vote-counting was still ongoing in several counties throughout Georgia post election day.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials are dispelling tweets going around on the day after the election about mail in ballots being "tossed".

Our 11Alive Verify team went right to the source to find out if there was any truth to the rumors.

The claim - apparently shared by celebrities online - was that thousands of mail ballots in DeKalb County were being rejected, but Erik Burton with the county said in a tweet that that claim is not accurate. It's unclear where these rumors originated.

In a statement, the county said that there are still about 200 ballots that need to be "cured" by voters - a process that offers voters the opportunity to correct a rejected absentee ballot.

In that process, "each voter is being contacted via phone or overnight mail" in order to allow them the chance to do so. (Here's more on the process of "curing," or correcting, a ballot.)

That is a FALSE tweet going viral among Democrats about 40,000 rejected mail ballots in Georgia's DeKalb County, as @JessicaHuseman has pointed out. Here are the facts from the county itself: https://t.co/pk5uvh8C9k — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 4, 2020

Vote-counting was still ongoing in several counties throughout Georgia post election day, and as of 4 p.m., Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that there were still about 200,000 ballots outstanding.