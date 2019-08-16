MACON, Ga. — The Village Studio Art Gallery remains closed Friday after an event there left dozens of people exposed to rabies.

Bibb County Game Warden Lamar Burns says he understands when people pick up wild animals, it's usually with good intentions. "People find raccoons, different animals that have been injured, hurt, been attacked, and it's just in human nature to want to take care of and nurture it."

Human nature, he says, shouldn't get in the way of Mother Nature.

"You shouldn't have it. Just let it do its thing in the wild, whether it's a bear, a wolf, an alligator -- you should just let it be," Burns said.

Intentions aside, is it legal for someone in the state of Georgia to have a raccoon as a pet? Burns says yes, but with the right credentials. "Raccoons are considered pretty much a domestic animal, so you shouldn't own one, but if you're going to own one, you need permits to do such thing."

The Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division's section on wild animals and exotics concurs -- raccoons are not on the extensive list of forbidden animals as pets, license or not.

So it's verified -- it is legal to have a raccoon as a pet in the state of Georgia as long as you have the proper permit, but Burns says that doesn't mean it's always a good idea. "Because of germs and disease and all that, if you're not properly set up to maintain one or to have one, then you should just let it go."

So far, a little over 30 people have gone to the health department to be cleared of rabies.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been no confirmed cases of rabies in humans that came in contact with the raccoon.