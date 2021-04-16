VERIFY | Would an apartment complex be responsible for repairs if a tree fell on a car?

Recently, some metro neighborhoods were devastated by severe weather and they are still trying to recover.

ATLANTA — Stormy weather can leave behind debris from fallen trees and damaged homes.

Communities are left to clean up the mess and make repairs - which can sometimes get expensive. Sometimes who is responsible for picking up the tab can be confusing.

11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks and a viewer reached out to us saying her car was parked at her apartment complex when a tree fell on it during a storm.

She wanted the 11Alive VERIFY team to find out if they are required to pay for the repairs. Here is what we found out.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that an apartment complex would be required to pay for the resident's repairs?

THE ANSWER

It's false that the apartment complex would be required - but this answer needs some context. The Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety can help with any disputes.

Here's how you can find out who should pay for the repairs.

WHAT WE KNOW

The sources we used to verify the claims are The Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety and The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Looking at the big picture, some communities across the country are still recovering from disasters in 2020. There were 22 major events from tropical cyclones, severe storms, droughts, and wildfires last year. There's a combined cost of $95 billion in damages to homes and personal vehicles.

In this viewer's case, a tree fell on her car at her apartment complex during a storm.

Who should pay for the damage?

According to the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety - it all depends. Communications Director Weston Burleson said some apartment complex owners may have insurance that covers damage to residents' vehicles while others may not. Your own insurance company may have to foot the bill.

And if your neighbor's tree smashes your car at your house, state officials said it can become even more complex. However, the insurance commissioner said if you're in either predicament, their consumer services division will look at your personal policy and answer your insurance questions and help resolve disputes between you, insurance agents, and policyholders free of charge