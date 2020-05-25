MACON, Ga. — With the economy opening back up, businesses are changing policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those businesses include retail giants like Walmart, but is the company requiring employees to wear masks?

Gloria Webb went shopping at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon last week. She said she got suited up in gloves and a mask, but said she was shocked to see some employees were not.

"Those that didn't have a mask on were going about their business working the shelves," Webb said. "Those that did have their mask, it was under beneath their chin. Not even up on their faces."

Reporter Ashlyn Webb went to all three Walmart stores in Macon to check it out.

She saw that several employees were wearing masks correctly. However, others were wearing it just over their mouth or under chin, and there were a few not wearing masks at all.

So we set out to verify, are Walmart employees required to wear masks?

In a statement to WMAZ, Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli said "maintaining customer and associate safety remains our top priority."

This is what Walmart promises in a nationwide commercial the company has been running.

"...that's our devotion to you. Our priorities will always be to keep you and our associates safe while still getting you the essential you need," the commercial said.

As part of that, Walmart is requiring employees to wear face coverings.

Workers can bring their own if it meets guidelines, or they can get one when they clock in and pass their daily temperature check, according to the company website.

This applies to all employees that work in stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers and corporate offices.

The new policy went into effect April 20. Prior to then, it was optional, according to the company's website.

So we verified, Walmart employees are now required to wear masks that cover their face. However, the company said there may be exceptions based on health needs.

