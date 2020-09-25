Driving around Central Georgia, it's common to see the American flag waving, but do all of those flag displays follow the US Code?

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Driving around Central Georgia, it's common to see the American flag waving, but do all of those flag displays follow the U.S. Flag Code?

David Byrd asked us to verify if someone can display any flag above the US flag on a flagpole if it's on private property.

We spoke to Rose Wiley, the director of installation protocol at Robins Air Force Base and looked at the U.S. Flag Code.

Title 4 of the U.S. Code says no other flag or pennant should be placed about the flag of the United States of America.

"You're not going to fly anything in front of the U.S. Flag, above the U.S. flag, or anything that's going to be to the right of the U.S. flag. Any time you're looking at any flags on display, the viewer always reads from left to right, so visually, they're going to see those flags displayed from left to right," said Wiley.

The only exception to this in the flag code is during church services for Navy personnel conducted by Naval chaplains at sea.

Wiley says the position of the flag is meant to honor the country.

"The importance is just realizing that you are in the United States. As a diplomatic person or a host for the county of the United States, even in the president's case, if he's hosting a foreign country, you still want to honor the United States flag first," Wiley said.

So we verified that no, you cannot display any other flag above the United States flag or to the right of the U.S. flag if they're on the same level.