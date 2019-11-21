MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 33 criminals in an operation called "Hidden Eye."

"They've had an operation going on through the month of October, all the way up through last week, called Operation Hidden Eye," said Sheriff David Davis.

The Gang Unit led the investigation, but how many people did they actually charge with the "criminal street gang" statute?

Taking a closer look at the records, of the 33 arrested:

19 violated probation

7 had various charges like shoplifting, aggravated assault, and trespassing

6 had outstanding warrants or "holds" from other agencies

Only 1 was charged with street gang activity.

"This had a result, in the first 10 months of this year, in a significant reduction in crime throughout the community," said Davis.



Whether members of a gang or not, 33 criminals were put behind bars.

Sheriff Davis says operations like "Hidden Eye" have contributed to a decrease in violent crime in Macon-Bibb this year.

He cited a 44 percent decrease in homicides and a 10 percent decrease in aggravated assaults in comparison to 2018.



"When people talk about 'things are bad,' things are not that bad. We are turning the corner, especially on some of the violent crimes and even some of the property crimes, but we MUST remain vigilant," said Davis.

13WMAZ reported last year that the sheriff's office told us Macon-Bibb had roughly 500 active gang members, which had decreased by about 100 people since 2016.

When we requested current numbers Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the investigator with that information was out on medical leave.

