VERIFY: No, Georgia law does not address landlord responsibilities for mold prevention

No, Georgia law does not address landlord responsibilities for mold prevention and mold in a rental property does not violate state code.

The EPA defines mold as a fungus that lives in damp places like soil, plants, and dead or decaying matter. Mold can grow on wood, carpet and insulation. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, "rental property may be subject to a local housing code." The Macon-Bibb County code enforcement website does not do testing for mold or mildew.