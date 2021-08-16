Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District said that the state could change its guidelines in the future.

MACON, Ga. — With in-person classes starting up again, many parents are concerned about their children's health COVID-19 cases and whether school officials are being transparent about what's going on in school.

13WMAZ decided to verify whether Georgia school districts are required to notify parents when a student tests positive.

Tara Goddard-Hall, a mother of a son at Jones County, said she keeps open communication with the Jones County School system about her kids' safety.

"I feel like they have been very transparent, the Jones County Schools. They notify parents on a daily basis if there are positive COVID cases," said Goddard-Hall.

The Jones County District notifies parents by daily email about cases in each school, but does not notify the parents of students who are exposed. Other parents told us they learned of positive cases in class from other parents, not from the school.

We verified with Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District whether Georgia School districts are required to notify parents when there are positive COVID-19 cases.

He said based on current state Department of Public Health guidelines. Georgia School Districts are not required to notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases.

Houston County School District Assistant Superintendent Zabrina Cannady said the district notified parents when their child may be exposed to the virus.

"We notify the parents or guardians of those individuals who are identified as having had direct exposure to a positive student or staff member," said Cannady.

In Bibb County Schools, when a student tests positive, they'll notify parents in the entire school, but they won't identify students who might be in close contact.

So, no, according to the state Department of Health School Districts are not required to notify other parents when students test positive.