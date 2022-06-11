VERIFY: No, Jones County does not have the cheapest gas prices in the US

Waiters says Jones County has one of the lowest gas prices in the state. On gasbuddy.com, a gas station in Conyers, Georgia has gas for $3.86.

"I can go over the state and see the different counties, and so I did that, and what happened was Jones County actually came up for $4.31, so, yes, it is one of the lowest in the state. Now, whether it's the lowest nationally, I'm not quite sure," Waiters said.