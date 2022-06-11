x
VERIFY: No, Jones County does not have the cheapest gas prices in the US

According to AAA, the national gas average is $5.01

MACON, Ga. — Forbes, a national publication, recently said that Jones County has the cheapest gas in the nation.

The Question

Does Jones County have the lowest gas prices in the U.S.?

Sources

Montrae Waiters, spokesperson for AAA

GasBuddy.com

The Answer

No. Jones County does not have the lowest gas prices in the U.S.

What we found

Waiters says Jones County has one of the lowest gas prices in the state. On gasbuddy.com, a gas station in Conyers, Georgia has gas for $3.86. 

"I can go over the state and see the different counties, and so I did that, and what happened was Jones County actually came up for $4.31, so, yes, it is one of the lowest in the state. Now, whether it's the lowest nationally, I'm not quite sure," Waiters said.

If you have a claim you want us to verify, you can send your question here.

