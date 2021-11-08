What happens if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card?

MACON, Ga. — If you gotten your COVID-19 vaccine over the past eight months, you got a card that proves you got the shot, but what happens if you lose it?

Can you replace a lost card?

To Verify, we spoke with Michael Hokanson of the North Central Health District, and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

"I keep my card on me at all times in my wallet, just in case I am somewhere and they want to look at it, I have no problem with it. I just feel better having it with me at all times," said Veronica Minor.

"I have absolutely no idea where my vaccine card is at. I put it in my car, and I moved recently, and I've since cleaned my car out and could not find it anywhere. I might have it somewhere, but I am not sure where it is," said Joe Heaton.

Veronica Minor and Joe Heaton have completely different answers to that question.

Michael Hokanson spokesman for the North Central Health District said if you have lost your vaccination card, you cannot get a new one, but you can get access to your COVID-19 immunization record.

"To go back to that original facility and ask them to provide a shot record. They can, of course, also go to their primary care physician and request an immunization record as well, or they can go to the public health department and request an immunization record," said Hokanson.

If you got your shot at a Georgia Emergency Management Agency mass-vaccination site like the one on Eisenhower Parkway in Macon, Hokanson said if the information was processed correctly, they can go through health department and their primary care physician.

So, no, you cannot get a new vaccination card, but you can receive a copy of your immunization records.