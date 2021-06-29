VERIFY: Yes, bicyclists must ride with the flow of traffic while on the road

Meanwhile, on July 1st, a new law takes effect in Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — A new biker safety law goes into effect on July 1st for the State of Georgia, so some folks are wondering what side of the road bikers should ride on.

We spoke to Governor's Office of Highway Safety bike grant spokesperson Kathryn Cardin and Bibb County Deputy Reginald Tillman, and checked Georgia State Law to verify.

Ren Reid loves riding his bike around Macon.

"For cruising sake, for exercise sake," said Reid.

He's never wrecked, but he takes precautions.

"I try to stay over as for as I can," said Reid. "Let's just say there are two tractor trailers that are trying to pass, for instance, I'll just bail into the ditch."

For bicyclists like Reid, space on the road is vital, which has folks asking us whether bicyclists must ride with the flow of traffic.

According to Georgia state law, the answer is yes.

"Yes, bicyclists need to travel in the same direction. In Georgia, bicyclists are considered vehicles, so they have the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicles on the roadway," said Cardin.

Tillman said, "They are to ride with the flow of traffic. They are never to ride against traffic. I understand more people view that as a safety point, but it's more safer if you are riding with the flow of traffic, because that way, drivers on that same of the roadway are able to see you."

So, according to Georgia code number §40-6-294, the answer is yes.

Reid says he rides on the right.

"It's nice when cars give you an extreme wide berth and actually go to the other side of the road, to the other lane, but for me, it's not necessary," said Reid. "If you just let me know you've seen me and you're giving me space, I am OK with that."

Reid also says he rides without headphones, so he can hear you.

Meanwhile, on July 1st, a new law takes effect in Georgia.

It says all motorists have to move over into the next lane if it is safe and legal to do so, when passing a bicyclists.

If a driver cannot move into another lane, the driver must slow down to a speed that is either ten miles below the posted speed limit or 25 miles per hour.

Drivers must also allow at least 3 feet between their vehicle and the bicycles.