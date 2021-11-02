Getting in the car and buckling up is just part of the daily routine, but what about turning on your headlights, even if it's not raining?

MACON, Ga. — This past week, we had gloomy, cloudy weather, which is why some of you were debating headlight safety protocol on Facebook.

Some of you have questions.

One viewer wrote, "Do you need to turn on your headlights, even if it's not raining?"

Molly Jett spoke to a Bibb County lieutenant and referred to Georgia laws to verify.

According to our sources, Bibb County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Scott Davis, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Lieutenant Maurice Raines, and Lawson and Berry Law, the answer is yes, if conditions are poor.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Scott Davis said, "Anything under 500 feet of visibility, requires headlights, regardless."

According to Georgia law, drivers must display their headlights at any time from half-hour after sunset to a half-hour before sunrise.

Generally, you're not required to use those lights during daytime, unless road visibility is low.

That could be caused by fog, rain, snow, sleet, and even smoke.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety Lieutenant Raines, "You have to have the lights to be seen, and having the visibility while driving, means you are illuminating to other vehicles that are on the road while, that you are out there."

Even if it's not raining, during the daytime, if there is something impairing your visibility, you need them turned on.

Raines also said, "I don't care if it is high noon, if visibility is down, then you need to enhance your capabilities of being seen, and the only way you can do that is by burning your headlights."

Richard McKee of Warner Robins has a 5-year-old daughter, which is why he turns his headlights on every day, regardless.

McKee said, "It is important for me that she is safe, while riding around on the road."

For both Lieutenant Davis and McKee, turning on your headlights is a courtesy protecting you and those around you.