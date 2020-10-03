WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some people in Warner Robins say some council members are difficult to get in contact with. Sabrina Burse spoke to some city leaders to verify if mayor and council are given city-issued phones.

Her source is city public information officer Mandy Stella.

Census numbers show more than 75,000 people live in Warner Robins. The city has one mayor and six councilman to serve that growing number of people.

"Well, there's all sorts of issues that they might need assistance with," said Post 3 councilman Keith Lauritsen.

He says he works to be accessible for people living here.

"I get calls oftentimes from people in other districts, and I certainly don't mind. We serve the whole city," said Lauritsen.

Some people have told city leaders it can be hard to get in contact with some council members.

"There have been some concerns about getting in touch with department directors, council members," said Stella.

Are mayor and council given city-issued phones?

"Once they're elected and sworn into office, they are given an opportunity to get a city-issued cell phone and device," said Stella, but she says it's optional.

So we verified, mayor and council are given a cellphone that the city pays for, but not all of them choose to have one. Lauritsen says he's the only one who chose not use one.

"It makes it more difficult to catch calls and return them. I have one phone and it's typically the best way to get in touch with me," said Lauritsen.

Since council members are part-time city employees who have other jobs, Stella says she suggests people email, call, and leave a message for city leaders if they have a concern.

"We get tons of robo-dials, robocalls. We don't always know that someone is legit unless a message is left," said Stella.

Stells says there isn't a policy that details how quickly council members should return calls. You can find contact information for mayor and council at wrga.gov.

