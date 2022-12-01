Verify: Wells Fargo has been ordered to pay $3.7 billion for mismanaging accounts

Who is entitled to a payday and what do you have to do to get it?

WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion to consumers after an investigation determined the company mismanaged accounts. That means millions of customers could be getting refunds and might not realize it.

The Question

The Sources

Our sources for this story include the official report released by the Bureau, a Bureau spokesperson, and a spokesperson for Wells Fargo.

The Process

First, we can verify that you could be eligible to receive compensation if the bank, misapplied one of your loan payments, improperly denied you a mortgage modification, wrongfully foreclosed on your home, illegally repossessed your vehicle, or illegally hit your deposit account with surprise overdraft fees.

Next, we can verify that more than 16 million customer accounts have been violated in some way. More than $2 billion will be paid out directly to those customers while the remaining $1.7 billion will be deposited into the Bureau’s Civil Penalty Fund.

In a statement to our researchers a Bureau spokesperson said:

“Consumers who are eligible for redress do not have to do anything – the CFPB is requiring Wells Fargo to contact affected consumers about relief. The amount of redress per consumer will vary…Depending on the circumstances of the consumer, Wells Fargo will send the consumer a check or apply a statement credit.