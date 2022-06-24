‘A concern for some women’ | Without Roe v. Wade, Georgia could limit access to Plan B

Plan B and other emergency contraception do not cause an abortion – they are used to prevent pregnancy.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — People are seeking clarity after the Supreme Court has decided to overturn Roe v. Wade and trying to sort what will change in the wake of the new opinion.

The landmark decision was originally passed by the high court 7-2 in January 1972. Now, 50 years later, structures that were put in place to uphold the decision that protected reproductive rights, including a women’s civil right to an abortion have to adjust to the new court’s opinion.

A viewer wanted to know what the Supreme Court’s recent opinion could mean for those trying to prevent pregnancy with over-the-counter options.

The Question

Does the Supreme Court’s decision impact “Plan B” or emergency contraception?

Sources

The Answer





While it is too soon to know, experts said it is possible in Georgia.

What We Found



The world health organization defines "Plan B" or emergency contraception as pills used to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or when there is concern that contraception failed.



The pill does not cause an abortion, but rather, it prevents a potential pregnancy from taking. Overturning Roe v. Wade would not specifically change laws around Plan B in Georgia.

As far as future legislation, 11Alive’s medical expert Dr. Sujatha Reddy said there is a lot that is unknown right now.

“I think certain states are hinting that they are going to put in place laws that could limit a woman's access to emergency contraception and even certain kinds of long-acting contraception,” she said.

The OBGYN pointed to contraception like IUDs, or intrauterine devices, a form of birth control that prevents pregnancies and is inserted into one’s uterus. It functions differently than other contraceptives, but the doctor said overturning Roe v. Wade could impact its use and other birth control methods.

“I think that is a concern for some women,” she said.

While it is not explicitly stated in the state’s current law, it is too soon to know if Plan B or emergency contraception will be restricted.