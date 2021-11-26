Yes, you can have side effects from both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine if getting them at the same time

Some have worried getting both vaccines simultaneously will lead to double the side effects. Doctors say those symptoms depend on the person.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots expanding to all U.S. adults and flu season underway, some are wondering if it's safe to knock out both vaccines at the same time and how bad the side effects could be if they do.

10TV's Karina Nova did some digging to clear up confusion about the shots.

THE QUESTION:

"Is it true that people getting a third vaccine with flu shot are getting sick with symptoms from both flu and COVID-19?"

THE SOURCES:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Anup Kanodia, owner of Functional & Alternative Medicine

THE ANSWER:

It is true, you can have symptoms from each vaccine if you get them at the same time.

WHAT WE FOUND:

First, it's important to know that the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices says "If a patient is eligible, both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered at the same visit, without regard to timing."

According to the CDC, "possible side effects are generally similar whether vaccines are given alone or with other vaccines."

Dr. Kanodia says those symptoms depend on the person. But there are benefits to knocking both out at the same time.

"A lot of research at Mayo Clinic and other places is out there saying if you got side effects to the COVID-19 vaccine or the flu, you might as well get them both done at the same time rather than getting side effects and then more side effects," explains Dr. Kanodia.

Dr. Kanodia says there is no danger to get both vaccines at the same time and to think of it this way:

"Especially if you compare the Pfizer and the Moderna, that might be an apple and the flu vaccine is a banana. When you get those vaccines, it's different technology so it's not like you're overeating apples or you're overeating bananas," he says, adding, "The booster is 2/3 less the dose than shot 1 and shot 2. If it's booster time and flu shot, your chances of side effects are a lot less."

If you do have side effects, health officials say you can take medicine like Ibuprofen or Aspirin to help you feel better.