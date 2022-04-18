x
Verizon offering sign on bonuses up to $3,500 along with new minimum wage

The raise will go in automatically for existing employees currently making less than $20 an hour.

HOUSTON — Wireless giant Verizon announced Monday that it's raising its minimum wage to at least $20 an hour.

Verizon says it the new minimum wage will be for all new and existing customer service employees, including retail and sales employees.

Current employees who don't earn $20 an hour yet will receive the higher rate automatically, according to Verizon.

In addition to the increase, Verizon says it's offering sign on bonuses up to $2,500 for new retail employees and up to $3,500 for assistant managers.

Assistant managers are also being offered pay differentials for those who end up working on holidays, Sundays, and for those who are bilingual.

To view all of Verizon's openings in the Houston area, you can visit their website.

