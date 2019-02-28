HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Houston County Sheriff's Office arrested additional suspects in connection with a shooting that happened at a convenience store on Valentine's Day.

When deputies got to the scene that day they found two men, Jose Rivera and Jordan Smith, had been shot.

Two people were arrested for the shooting – an unidentified 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old Joshua Hall.

Lieutenant Kent Bankston says after an investigation, both Rivera and Smith were taken into custody on Tuesday. Evidence shows that a transaction was supposed to take place between the two pairs.

At some point, it appears they were all involved in an altercation, which led to the shooting.

Smith was taken into custody from Navicent and Rivera has already been released from the hospital and was arrested near Red Fox Run. Smith has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt (armed robbery), possession of firearm and possession of a firearm by convicted felon. Rivera is charged with party to crime of armed robbery.

The two original suspects were each charged with three counts of aggravated assault.